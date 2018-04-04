Rajouri Club clinches Mufti Mohd Sayeed Football Gold Cup

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAJOURI: Rajouri Football Club clinched the first Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Memorial Football Gold Cup Tournament organised by District Football Association Rajouri, here on Tuesday.

In the final match of the tournament, Rajouri Football Club outplayed Rajouri Youngsters Football Club via penalty stoke.

Chairman of District Auqaf Committee, Abdul Qayoom Dar was the Chief Guest who handed over medals and prizes to the players.

He hailed the efforts of District Football Association Rajouri for organising this tournament and gave chance to budding football players to hone their talent.

Principal Govt PG College Prof. J.A Qazi, Surinder Singh Bunty, Vice President of J&K Football Academy, Yougesh Sharma, Youth leader Tazeem Dar, President District Football Association Rajouri, Awais Ganai were also present.