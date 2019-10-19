Rajouri Athletics Meet on Oct 28

Sports Reporter

RAJOURI: Rajouri District Athletics Association, under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Athletics Association, shall be holding district championship at Government PG Degree College grounds on October 28.

As per a handout issued here on Saturday, the competition shall be held in under-14, under-16, under-20 and senior age groups in both boys and girls sections.

The Events: UNDER-14:100 mts, 600 mts, Long Jump and Shot Put. UNDER-16: 100 mts, 200 mts, 400 mts, 1000 mts, Long Jump, Shot Put.

UNDER-20: 100 mts, 200 mts, 400 mts, 800 mts, 1500 mts, Long Jump, Shot Put. Open Category: 100 mts, 200 mts, 400 mts, 800 mts, 1500 mts, 5000 mts, Long Jump and Shot Put.

The eligible athletes have been advised to contact Tanveer Ahmed (9419170747) for submitting entries along with Date of Birth Certificate, Aadhaar Card and two photographs at 8:00 AM on the competition day. Meanwhile, the District Cycling and Yoga Championships shall also be organised at the same venue on same date by the respective associations.

Interested participants in these two sports disciplines have been advised to contact Tanveer Ahmed (9419170747) along with necessary documents, the handout mentioned.