Rajouri Admn plans to revive traditional watermills

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Administration Rajouri is planning to revive traditional watermills (Gharats) to tap their multi-purpose utility.

In this regard, District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad chaired a meeting of the officers of the Food supplies department and irrigation and flood control department discuss the modalities for the revival of this traditional facility.

The meeting was told that as per the survey of Irrigation and Flood Control Department there are 272 watermills in the district, of which 136 are functional- with 124 run by irrigation khuls. The Irrigation and Flood control department was asked to identify perennial streams for establishing the gharats and later the revenue and the irrigation and flood control department will identify the spots for the establishment of the watermills. The meeting decided that the Irrigation and Flood control department will be the custodian of the watermills, while Food Supplies department will look after their operationalization. Executive Engineer PWD was asked to submit a prototype design for watermills with multi-purpose utility.