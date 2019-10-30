Rajouri Admn cracks whip on illegal clinics, diagnostic labs; seals four establishments

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Administration Rajouri based on public complaints conducted surprise raids on illegally-run private medical establishments in Rajouri in the evening hours on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad said that in recent past, several complaints were received from wrongly diagnosed/tested patients that some private medical establishments are being run illegally in violation of norms and many clinical laboratories are being run without laboratory technician or with ill-trained staff. It also came to fore that some private clinical establishments of town are giving reports to patients without carrying actual tests. In some cases, readymade computer generated reports are dispensed without actually carrying tests on the collected blood samples.

Taking strong note of all this and in the public interest District Magistrate Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad constituted a team headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri ,Sher Singh and simultaneous inspections were conducted in all such suspected medical establishments. During inspections, grave violation of norms in respect of non registration of diagnostic laboratories with competent authorities and expired registration certificates came to fore after which four establishments including Swastik Clinical Laboratory, Aftar Clinical Laboratory, Al-Fayaz Diagnostic Centre were sealed. Besides, a private building was also sealed on suspicious grounds where the team found hospital beds, IV fluids and sets.

A spokesperson of District Administration Rajouri told that a secret Survey was carried out a week back wherein several malpractices were observed in some of the clinics and diagnostic labs. Some other sources also revealed that to ensure that complaints were not frivolous or targeted, some persons volunteered as patients to get information from suspected labs. It was surprising that two different diagnostic labs came out with results varying in unimaginable degrees for the same patient which clearly point to lack of expertise and technical staff handling the patients.