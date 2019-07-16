Rajni Rohmetra nominated as BJP State Working Committee Member

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP State President, Ravinder Raina on Monday nominated Rajni Rohmetra as Working Committee Member of J&K State BJP unit.

In a handout issued here, State BJP chief said that nomination of Rajni Rohmetra as party’s working committee member will strengthen party at grass roots level as she is a committed worker of the party having requisite connect with the people across the region.

Raina said that BJP has reposed faith in her abilities and it is anticipated that she would work with exemplary zeal to further fortify party’s base in the State and ensure welfare of the masses by propagating policies and programmes of BJP in every nook and corner of the State. He asked Rajni Rohmetra to continue with her good work and commitment towards betterment of society.

Rajni Rohmetra expressed gratitude to BJP State President for nominating her as the member of State Working Committee unit and assured that she will try her best to come upto the expectations of party and shall work with utmost perseverance to strengthen the party at all levels.

Talking about major challenges ahead, she said, “I am very positive that by getting support of senior party leaders and other field functionaries we can successfully implement the agenda of the party and address the grievances of masses in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.”