Rajni Rohmetra for restoring peace, bonhomie in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing concern over anti-national sloganeering in some areas of Jammu and recent incidents of violence, BJP leader, Rajni Rohmetra on Monday urged people to maintain peace and bonhomie in the region.

Earlier, to express grief and concern over the terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama causing huge loss of precious lives, a number of residents of Trikuta Nagar area, led by Rajni Rohmetra took out a candle rally. Conveying heartfelt solidarity with bereaved families, the participants lit candles in the memory of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of nation.

Terming the attack as most cowardice and heart-wrenching, Rajni Rohmetra said that time has come to give Pakistan a befitting reply besides wiping out terrorism permanently from Indian soil.

Expressing concern on increase in anti-national activities in Jammu region, Rajni Rohmetra asked the administration to act promptly besides taking stern action against all such anti-national elements responsible for vitiating peaceful atmosphere of Jammu. “Communal harmony and brotherhood among different communities are our traditions. Anti-national elements can never succeed in their evil-designs in Jammu, as people of Jammu are nationalist and united. Division of people on communal lines is not possible in the City of Temples,” she asserted.

Urging public for maintaining peace and harmony in the region, she urged Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to take some drastic steps against Pakistan for sponsoring terror activities.

Prominent among others who were present include Lucky Puri, Corporator, Ward No 54 and Ajay Gupta, Corporator Ward No 52.