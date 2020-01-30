Rajnesh Oswal appointed as Judge HC for J&K, Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday issued the warrants for appointment of Advocate Rajnesh Oswal as Judge of Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh.

Rajnesh Oswal will be the first Advocate to be appointed as Judge to the common High Court of Jammu, and Kashmir, and Ladakh after creation of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on October 31, 2019.

Born on June 17, 1973 in Jammu, Oswal did his schooling from DBN School and Government Ranbir Higher Secondary School.

After completing his graduation from GGM Science College, Jammu, Oswal completed LL.B from Jammu University and received Gold Medal in LL.B Academics. He remained Standing Counsel for Crime Branch Jammu, ICICI Bank, United Bank of India, Counsel for High Court Legal Services Authority, High Court of J&K, Yes Bank, Reliance Life Insurance and ICICI Pru Life Insurance.

According to the order issued by Ministry of Law and Justice, “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Rajnesh Oswal, to be a Judge of Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office”.

With the appointment of Rajnesh Oswal the strength of J&K High Court will raise from eight to nine. The J&K High Court has sanctioned strength of 17 Judges including 13 Permanent Judges and 4 Additional Judges. However, at present there are only eight Judges including Chief Justice Gita Mittal. The other Judges of the High Court are Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta and Justice Sindhu Sharma.