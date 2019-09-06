Rajnath holds talks with S Korean counterpart to boost defence ties

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has held talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeongdoo to boost bilateral defence ties, particularly in enhancing cooperation between defence firms of the two countries and extending logistical support to each other’s navies.
During the wide-ranging talks, held on Thursday in Seoul, the two leaders comprehensively reviewed bilateral defence cooperation, a Defence Ministry statement said.
Two major agreements to further defence educational exchanges and extend logistical support to each other’s navies were signed, it said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
John Abraham’s ‘Pagalpanti’ vacates Nov 8 release date, makes way for solo debut of ‘Marjaavaan’
Karan Johar casts newcomer Lakshya in ‘Dostana 2’
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper