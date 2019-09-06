Rajnath holds talks with S Korean counterpart to boost defence ties

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has held talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeongdoo to boost bilateral defence ties, particularly in enhancing cooperation between defence firms of the two countries and extending logistical support to each other’s navies.

During the wide-ranging talks, held on Thursday in Seoul, the two leaders comprehensively reviewed bilateral defence cooperation, a Defence Ministry statement said.

Two major agreements to further defence educational exchanges and extend logistical support to each other’s navies were signed, it said.