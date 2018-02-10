Rajnath calls for zero tolerance towards terrorism

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Agency

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called for zero tolerance towards terrorism and said all efforts must be synergised to root out the menace.

At a high-level meeting here, Singh reviewed the steps being undertaken for countering terrorism, an official statement said.

Singh also stressed the need for a coordinated action to curb terror financing and circulation of fake Indian currency notes. He called for cooperation with friendly countries on counter-terrorism, it said.

Singh also took stock of actions taken, including capacity building of various security agencies and the state police through specialised training programmes.

Emphasising on zero tolerance towards terrorism, the home minister said that counter-terrorism was a priority area and all efforts must be coordinated and synergised to root out the menace. The home minister stressed on professional investigation of incidents related to terrorism.

Since the state police is the first responder in any terror-related incident, he directed that an assessment of the capabilities of state special forces may be conducted, the statement said. Union minister of state for home Hansaraj Gangaram Ahir and senior officials of the Home Ministry were present at the meeting.