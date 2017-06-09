Rajnath arrives in Jaipur, to inaugurate MODI-fest

Jaipur: Home Minister Rajnath Singh today arrived in the city for a one-day visit during which he will inaugurate a ‘MODI-fest’.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Ashok Parnami and state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria welcomed Singh at the Sanganer airport.

The Union minister is scheduled to inaugurate the MODI- fest at Muhana Mandi, address a party workers’ meeting in Dudu, and attend a meeting at the Birla auditorium here.

