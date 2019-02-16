Rajnath among pallbearers as force pays tributes to martyred CRPF jawans

Share Share 0 Share

State Times News

Srinagar: With the bugler playing the ‘Last Post’, Home Minister Rajnath Singh turned a pallbearer on Friday as the bodies of 40 paramilitary personnel martyred in an audacious terror strike in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district were sent on their last journey home.

Singh, accompanied by a high-level team comprising officials from the CRPF, NIA and Home Ministry, arrived here on Friday afternoon and drove straight to the adjacent CRPF campus where a wreath laying ceremony was held for the martyred jawans.

As the bugler played the ‘Last Post’ and guard called for ‘Shok Salami Shastra’ (reversing of arms in honour of fallen soldiers), a two-minute silence was observed after which the Union home minister gave a shoulder to the coffin of a jawan which was being taken to his native place in a special aircraft.

The Home Minister, Governor Satya Pal Malik, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar, DGP Dilbag Singh besides others attended the wreath laying ceremony.

“The nation will not forget the supreme sacrifice of our brave CRPF jawans. I have paid my last respects to the martyrs of Pulwama. The sacrifice will not go in vain,” Singh said.

The dignitaries stood in silence till the coffins were loaded in a truck which went to the Srinagar airport, the official said.

Civilian traffic will be restricted on highways and major roads in Jammu and Kashmir during the movement of convoys of army and security forces, Home Ministry Rajnath Singh announced on Friday.

In a veiled reference to separatists and hardline Hurriyat Conference leaders, Singh also said the security given to people getting funds from Pakistan and its snooping agency ISI should be reviewed.

He said he has instructed the State government to ensure communal harmony.