Rajnath accuses Cong of internationalising Kashmir issue

STATE TIMES NEWS

Bawani Khera: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday accused the Congress of internationalising the Kashmir issue and not speaking up when terrorists violated human rights there.

Addressing a poll rally here, the BJP leader brought up a recent meeting in Britain between Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and the Indian Overseas Congress, saying they held a discussion on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.

I want to ask Congress leaders where are the human rights violations taking place. Human rights violations were taking place when terrorist activities were occurring (in Kashmir). Why didn’t you speak at that time? He said.

Seeking a reply from the opposition party, the BJP leader said, Kashmir is our internal matter. Will there be a discussion on it in other countries?

Do you want to internationalise the Kashmir issue? I want a clarification from the Congress friends in this regard. But they do not have any reply, Singh said at the rally in Bhiwani district, ahead of the October 21 assembly elections in Haryana.

“Ajeebo Garib Halaat In Logon Ne Paida Kar Diyen Hain, Pata Nahin Kya Ho Gya Hai? Inki Buddhi Maari Gayee Hai (They have created a strange situation. What has happened to them? It seems they have lost their mind),” he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the move, he said it was the long-pending wish of people that Article 370 should be nullified and Jammu and Kashmir’s status should be at par with other states.

He said that the BJP had always promised in its poll manifestos that it would abrogate J&K’s special status if it forms the government with a clear majority.

As soon as we got a majority, we abrogated Article 370 and now there is a ruckus on this issue. You have seen that all political parties are divided on this issue. There is division in the Congress and other parties, he said.

He said it was ironic that laws related to triple talaq, reservation, the poor and the disabled applicable in the rest of the country could not be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the Rafale deal, Singh said the Congress government could not take a decision on the French fighter jet despite holding discussions on the issue for years.

But Modi quickly took a decision on buying Rafale jets, which strengthened our armed forces, the Defence Minister said.

Singh accused the Congress and the other opposition parties of defaming the BJP despite the good work done by the ruling party. When we do something good, they oppose it in Parliament, he said.

You are in opposition and you have the right to criticise. But there should not be criticism for the sake of criticism, he said.

The Congress leaders used language that strengthened the neighbouring country which was trying to weaken India, Singh alleged.

He said they had even used objectionable words against the prime minister, forgetting that President, PM and Chief Justice are institutions, not individuals.

The minister lavished praise on the BJP government in Haryana and said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ran it not as a ‘shashak’ (ruler) but as a ‘sewak’ (servant).

He said there were no corruption charges against him unlike the previous chief ministers of the state.

Singh mentioned the welfare schemes introduced by the Modi government and said the Centre has worked towards ensuring basic necessities for the people during the last five years.