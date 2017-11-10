Rajiv Gandhi Memorial College remembers Moulana Abul Kalam Azad

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: A function was organised in Rajiv Gandhi Memorial College of Education, Kathua to celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Moulana Abul Kalam Azad, the great educationist, scholar and freedom fighter.

Floral tributes were paid to the great leader by Anu Dogra (Chairperson), Dr. G.P Sachdev (Principal, Rajiv Gandhi Memorial College of Education, Kathua), Dr. A.K Malhotra ( Principal, Rajiv Gandhi Degree College Kathua), Dr. Anjana Talla ( Principal Surya College of Education, Kathua) and all staff members. Presentations were made on the contribution of the great leader. On this occasion inter-collegiate competitions in elocution (extempore), essay writing and poster making were also organised. The students from different institutions participated enthusiastically in these events. Abhishek Manhas, Gurpreet Kour, Divya Jasrotia and Amit Ishar bagged first, second, third and consolation prizes in essay writing contest. Madhvi Jasrotia, Manju Joshi, Preeti Bharti and Meera Devi won first, second, third and consolation prizes in poster making contest. Gurpreet Kour, Shobha Rani, Vinay Kumar and Yogesh Verma won first, second, third and consolation prizes in Elocution Contest.