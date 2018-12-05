Rajiv Chuni calls on Chief Secretary

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of SOS International led by its Chairman Rajiv Chuni met Chief Secretary, B.V.R Subrahmanyam and discussed various issues pertaining to them.

Prof N.N Sharma Vice Chairman, V.K Datta General Secretary, Pramod Ghai Secretary and Mohit Sharma Press Secretary also accompanied the delegation.

During the meet, Chuni said that PoK DPs who are presently more than 13 lakh in populace were forcefully thrown out from their ancestral places i.e, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and some parts of Poonch are constraint to spend their lives in sadistic conditions.

He further said that in 2014, State Cabinet has passed a package in which Rs 25 lakh ex gratia grant in cash, reservation to wards of PoK DPs in professional and technical colleges across the nation, employment package to 8,500 unemployed youths and many more were incorporated.

He further said that the Chief Election Commissioner recently issued notices to Government of India, J&K Government and Chief Electoral Officer to clear their stand over the restoration of eight frozen seats for Legislative Assembly. He further urged the Chief Secretary to support our demand over this issue so that we may vote for our respective constituencies.

Chief Secretary listened to all the problems with utmost attention and assured the delegation for fast disbursal of all demands.