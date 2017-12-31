Rajinikanth announces political debut

Chennai: Ending suspense, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth today announced his entry into politics and said he will launch his own party.

“I am joining politics for sure,” the 67-year-old said amid thunderous applause from fans.

Quoting a shloka from the Bhagwad Gita which stresses on the importance of doing one’s duty and leaving the rest to the Lord, he said, “This is the compulsion of time.”

Addressing fans here on the valedictory of a six-day-long meet, the actor said he will launch a political party which will contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

He said the party will be launched ahead of assembly elections at an appropriate time.

The policies of the party will be taken to the people, he said and added that truthfulness, hard work and growth will be the slogan of his party.

“Do good, speak and only good will happen,” will be the guiding slogan, he said. (PTI)