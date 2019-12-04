Rajinder elected BJP’s District President

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Senior Bhartiya Janta Party leader Rajinder Gupta has been elected as new district president in from Rajouri.

Party’s district unit organised a programme at BJP district office Tandwal in which Former Minister of State, Priya Sethi, Former Member Legislative Council Vibodh Gupta, Former Vice Chairman of State Pahari Advisory Board Kuldeep Raj Gupta and other party leaders were present.

All the other contesting candidates form party withdrew their names from polls after which Rajinder Gupta was declared as unopposed winner and was elected as party’s new district president. Rajinder, a veteran party leaders, served as president of municipal committee Rajouri and was also Incharge of party’s working in Poonch district in recent years.

He is also an elected councillor from a ward of municipal committee Rajouri. In his address, Rajinder Gupta assured to work tirelessly to further strengthen party fold in Rajouri district and hailed the four years long tenure of former district president Dinesh Sharma and said that Sharma served party as district president in a dedicated manner.

” I assure to continue the good performance of party by taking entire cadre along,” said Rajinder Gupta.