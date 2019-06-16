Rajinder Bazaar Association pays tributes to martyrs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rajinder Bazaar Association on Saturday organised a Shradhanjali Sabha in memory of CRPF personnel martyred in Anantnag attack at Shahidi Chowk, Jammu.

Former MLA, Rajesh Gupta was also present on the occasion. While addressing gathering, Gupta said that CRPF martyrs sacrificed their lives in the service of nation and the nation will always remain indebted to them for the supreme sacrifice. He paid floral tributes to CRPF martyrs and vowed that their sacrifices would not go in vain.

Others present on the occasion included Atul Rajpal, Arjun Gupta, Raman Gandotra, Balraj Gupta, Madan Gopal, Vinod Gupta, Vineet Gupta, Gopal Gupta, Pardeep Sharma, Rajinder Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Chaman Lal, Jia Lal, Vijay Mahajan, Rinku Jandyal, Bulla Shah, Subash Anand, Balkrishan, Arun Datta, Vikram Bhasin, Vageesh Bharti, Ajay Grover, Subedar Gurcharan Singh, Opinder Singh, Anil Gupta, Kartar, Ashok Gupta, Rattan Sharma, Jaanu Goswami, Jaspal Singh, Sushil, Surinder Anand, Anil Dutta, Anil Jandyal and Nitish Tareekha.