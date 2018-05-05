Rajesh starts construction work of community hall

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu East MLA, Rajesh Gupta started construction work of community hall near Radha Krishen Mandir, Rani Park area in Ward No 10 here on Saturday with an estimated cost of Rs 16 lakh.Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh said that with the coming of world class institutions like IIT IIM and AIIMS in Jammu our children would have much to look forward to and draw their inspiration from. He asserted that it is these children who would drive the growth of nation in the years to come and it is our duty to provide them best of the facilities which enable them to excel in life.

AEE Anil Gupta, JE Mohammad Yaseen, Mahant Sanjay, Subhash Gupta, Subhash Anand, Balkrishan, Rakesh Khanna, Anil Jandyal, Ramesh, Darshan Singh, Raj Kumar, Chandan Gupta, Dinesh Vermani, Vikram Bhasin and Om Khajuria were also present.