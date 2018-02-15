Rajesh inaugurates Shivratri Mela at Peerkho

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu East MLA and Party Chief Whip, Rajesh Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated third Shivratri Mela at Peer Kho Mandir. Mahant of Peer Kho, Ravinath, President of Gau Rakhsha Samiti, Raj Kumar Gupta, Shashi Khajuria and officials of the Tourism Department were present on the occasion.

During the Mela, various cultural items of Bhagwan Shiva were presented by Urja Singh Group. People from all walks of life witnessed the Shivratri Mela and get blessings of Bhagwan Shiva and Mata Parvati. Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Gupta announced the construction of amphitheatre and the funds will be provided by him from his Constituency Development Fund.

Anoop Mittal President of Kanak Mandi Traders Association, Sham President Veer Marg Traders Association, Rajesh Diwan President Lower Hari Market Traders Association, Vipin Gupta senior executive member Kanak Mandi Traders Association and Varinder Gupta executive member of Hari Market Traders Association were also present.