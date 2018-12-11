Rajasthan: Cong wins 5, leading on 98; BJP wins 4, leading on 64

Share Share 0 Share

Jaipur: The Congress is heading towards victory in Rajasthan where it has won five seats and leading on 98 seats while the ruling BJP has won four and leading on 64 seats out of the 199 seats which went to polls.

Congress candidates Johri Lal Meena (Rajgarh-Laxmangarh), Madan Prajapapat (Pachpadra), Zahida Khan (Kaman), Ramlal Jat (Mandal) and Prashant Bairwa (Niwai) won, while BJP’s Santosh (Anupgarh), Kaluram (Dag), Sama Ram Garaisa (Pindwara-Abu), Jagsi Ram (Reodar) won.

BSP’s Sandeep Kumar (Tijara) and Wajib Ali (Nagar) have also won.

Rajasthan has a 200-member assembly but polling on Alwar’s Ramgarh constituency was postponed following the death of the BSP candidate there. A party now needs to win 100 seats to form government in the state.

Despite extensive electioneering, which involved Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP does not seem to retain power in the state.

The trend that BJP and Congress parties are voted to power alternately appears to continue in the state.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said people have given their mandate to the Congress and it will get clear majority in the state and form government.

“Congress will form government. This is the mandate of public, which is in favour of the Congress party. We will get clear majority and will also take along other parties or candidates who quit BJP for us,” Gehlot told reporters here.(PTI)