Rajan invited as technical delegate for Khelo India

JAMMU: Rajan Sharma of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday left for Guwahati in Assam to join the technical team of the 3rd Khelo India Youth Games in the Boxing event. Former Divisional Sports Officer of the J&K Sports Council, Rajan has been invited as technical delegate for the prestigious national event, organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Earlier, Rajan acted as technical official in the Indian Boxing League and Elite Women National Championship held at Kerala. He also led the Indian women’s boxing team as Manager for the World Championship in Russia.
