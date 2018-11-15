Raja Warriors, Reasi Club win in Eid Diwali Cricket Cup

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Raja Warriors and Reasi Cricket Club registered win in the ongoing Seventh Eid Diwali Milan Cricket Cup, organised by Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu in collaboration with Simula Cricket Club, KC Sports Club and Vishal Cricket Club at Parade Ground, here on Wednesday.

Earlier in the first match, Raja Warriors defeated Sai Cricket Club by ten wickets in rain affected match.

Batting first, Sai Cricket Club scored 101 runs for ten wickets in 19.1 overs. Karan with 25 runs, Ishan 17 and Ajay 13 runs were the main scorers. For Raja Warriors, Raja and Harry picked three wickets each, Akash took two and Amir and Deepak grabbed one wicket each.

The target of 32 runs in six overs given to the Raja Warriors which they completed in 4 overs without losing any wicket.

In another match, Reasi Cricket Club defeated WCC Kashmir by six wickets.

Batting first WCC scored 125 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Yawar made 35 runs while Vikas and Billu scored 26 and 12 respectively. For Reasi Club, Ankush claimed four wickets while Ramneet and Anjuman took one each.

In reply Reasi Club chased the target in 14 overs for the loss of four wickets. Anil played a match winning inning of 51 runs while Pankaj and Ramneet added 32 and 24 runs to the total.

For WCC, Farooq grabbed two wickets while Shoaib and Deepu took one each. Anil was adjudged as Man of the Match for his best batting performance.

Today’s matches were officiated by Ashok Kumar, Sanju and Vijay.