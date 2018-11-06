Raja Sarfaraz’s book ‘Tears of Kashmir’ released

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Book Tears of Kashmir written by Raja Sarfaraz was released here on Tuesday.

‘Tears of Kashmir’ is collection on romantic poems, elegy and epic satire written by Author Raja Sarfaraz in context to the pain of nature of Kashmir.

Raja Sarfaraz, an actor and writer born in Bhalessa Doda of J&K, made remarkable attempt with quest of immense panorama to inspire youth and bring peace, brotherhood and prosperity back in Kashmir.

While speaking on the occasion, Raja Sarfaraz said, “it’s time-to-contribute to my nation and bring lights imparted with art and esthetics to my society the positive vibes and through my literature I want to make it witness of brotherhood, peace and bringing back natural solitude in Kashmir which was once known as heaven.

I can feel the pain of lost beauty of Kashmir and youth of my State who is losing dreams, career and golden era of their life even after being so educated and talented-because of unfortunate things happening in Kashmir. I took an opportunity to research over Kashmir and wrote a book over its lost and faded beauty where bloodshed, violence, misguidance are dominating goodness people of Kashmir. I will say that ‘not all Kashmiris are anti-national and not all anti-national are Kashmiris’, Kashmir has become of the greatest politically-motivated-controversy but as an author and lover of nature I feel it my responsibility to muse over beauty of Kashmir that God has created it a wonderland and proud of his own creation. I want youth especially to read this book and I have kept no stone unturned to define the old and new Kashmir through my poetry. The tradition and old culture of Kashmir also depicted the pain of Kashmir with the help of this book.” Renowned personality of Bollywood producer Rakesh Saberwal from Mumbai was Chief Guest who appreciated the effort of Raja Sarfaraz.

Others present on the occasion were Ajaz Ahmed Batt, Din Mohd Afaqi, lmran Khan, Niraj Gupta (Asst Professor), Kiran (Asst Planning Officer), Rubeena Shaheen (Senior Lecturer), Preety Sharma (Educationist), Nasir Rather, Amir Imtiyaz Mir and Amir Suhail Zarger.