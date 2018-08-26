Raj Bhavan, SASB staff bid farewell to Vohra

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: All members of the Raj Bhavan staff and employees of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) bade farewell to former Governor N.N Vohra and Usha Vohra at a function organised at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

The officers and staff thanked Vohra for his continued support and guidance and Usha Vohra for her help on all occasions.

Vohra thanked all members of the staff for their commitment and devotion to duty and hoped that they would continue with their good work.

Vohra and Usha Vohra wished all staff and their families good health and happiness in the coming time.

Members of the J&K Universities Vice-Chancellors’ Forum called on former Governor N.N Vohra to bid farewell to him.

Vohra had functioned as Chancellor of the four State Universities, Central University of Jammu and of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University during his tenure of more than 10 years.

The Vice Chancellor’s Forum thanked Vohra for his able guidance and continued support for helping the Universities to tread the path of excellence. They recalled his persistent emphasis on the need for the quality of teaching and learning being constantly upgraded, conducting research on problems related to the State and promoting sports and extracurricular activities so that the J&K Universities rise among the top institutions in the Country.

Vohra thanked the VCs for the warm gesture and urged them to maintain a strong united front to neutralize any attempt which seeks to vitiate the standards of higher education.

Members of the VC’s forum who met former Governor comprised Prof Manoj Dhar, VC University of Jammu; Prof Nazeer Ahmed, VC, SKUAST- Kashmir; Prof. Sanjeev Jain, VC, SMVDU; Prof Ashok Aima, VC, Central University of Jammu; Prof Mehraj-ud-Din, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir; Prof Anju Bhasin, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University, Jammu; and Prof Sheikh Javid Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University, Kashmir.