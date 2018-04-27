Raj Bhavan commissions 83 KW Rooftop Solar Power Plant

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: With the help of Jammu & Kashmir Energy Development Agency a 83 KW Rooftop Solar Power Plant has been installed on the roof tops of buildings in Raj Bhavan Jammu.

This Solar Power Plant uses modules explicitly manufactured in India and thus promotes the “Make in India” movement.

The 83 KW Solar Rooftop Plant utilised 252 Wp PV Solar (330) modules, one 50 KW Inverter and one 33 KW Inverter. This Plant will generate an average of 1,24,000 units per year and will save Rs. 6.20 lacs per year. This project was executed by JAKEDA within a record time of 7 days.

Governor has conveyed his high appreciation to CEO, JAKEDA for the exceptional speed of implementation of the Solar Plant and has requested the Agency to install a similar plant at Raj Bhavan Srinagar. Governor has stressed that the maximum possible use of renewable energy is an imperative, particularly in J&K. He observed that use of Solar energy shall not only reduce the power bill in cash strapped J&K but also save and protect the environment from pollution.