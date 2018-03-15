Rains, snowfall bring down day temperatures in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

SRINAGAR: Rains in plains and fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir on Wednesday brought down day temperature across the Valley by several degrees.

Intermittent rains lashed most parts of the Kashmir Valley since early morning while the higher reaches received fresh snowfall, officials said. Kupwara, which received 12.8 mm of rains from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, recorded a maximum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius against a normal of 14.2 degrees Celsius for this time of the year, an official of the MeT department said.

According to a Meteorological Department official, Srinagar recorded a high of 11 degrees Celsius and received 1.3 mm rainfall during the day.

The other weather stations in the Valley, including in Gulmarg and Pahalgam, also recorded a drop of maximum temperatures by around three degrees.

The weatherman has forecast more rains in the Valley in the next two days.