Rains in plains, fresh snowfall in Jammu upper reaches

State Times News

Jammu: The upper reaches received fresh snowfall while rains lashed the plains in the Jammu region where the minimum temperature settled several degrees above season’s average, the meteorological department said on Tuesday.

Snowfall was reported from the high altitude areas of various districts, while rains lashed Jammu city and other areas in the plains since early morning, it said.

“Light to moderate snow and rains are likely to continue till tomorrow (Wednesday) at most places of Jammu and Kashmir and at a few places in Ladakh’s Kargil district with the main activity later this evening,” Director of the Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus said.

He said this spell is likely to cause more rain or snow in south Kashmir, Pir Panjal area like Banihal-Ramban along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Poonch and Rajouri and may cause temporary disruption of surface transport connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Despite snowfall in Qazigund-Jawahar Tunnel axis and rains in Banihal-Ramban sector, the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway remained open though Srinagar-bound passenger vehicles were stopped at various places including Ramban, Chenani, Nashri and Udhampur.

They are being allowed after regular intervals, a traffic department official said.

After a pleasant weather over the past few days, the residents in Jammu woke up to chilly conditions amid light rains since early morning.

The city recorded an increase of 4.1 notches in the night temperature which settled at 10.8 degrees Celsius — 2.1 notches above normal during this part of the season, the MeT official said.

After reeling under sub-zero temperatures, the minimum temperature in snow-bound Bhaderwah in Doda district was 1.1 degrees Celsius, Ramban’s Batote at 1.4 degrees Celsius and Banihal at 1.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, recorded a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s 7.6 degrees Celsius, the official said. There was no let up in cold conditions in the country’s northern region on Tuesday, with high-altitude areas in Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir receiving fresh snowfall and rains lashing Punjab and Haryana as well as the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast “fairly widespread” rain or snow in hilly areas of north-west India for Tuesday and Wednesday. There is also possibility of heavy snow or rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and hail, it said. The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, same as last night.

In south Kashmir, Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, registered a minimum temperature of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in Valley, recording a low of minus eight degrees Celsius.

He said this spell is likely to cause more rain or snow in south Kashmir and the Pir Panjal area, including in Banihal-Ramban along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, and in Poonch and Rajouri.