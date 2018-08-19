Rainfall forecast for next hours

Share Share 0 Share 0

Pune: Rainfall forecast for next 24 hours at:

East : many places: Odisha; a few places: Arunachal Pradesh; isolated places: Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Jharkhand.

North : many places : west Rajasthan; a few places: Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, east Rajasthan; isolated places: Uttar Pradesh.

Central : most places: Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh; many places: east Madhya Pradesh; a few places: west Madhya Pradesh.

Peninsula : most places: Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala; many places: Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, south interior Karnataka; a few places: coastal Andhra Pradesh, north interior Karnataka; isolated places: Marathwada, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu.

Islands : most places: Lakshadweep; many places: Andaman & Nicobar.

Kolkata Max 35.1 (3.1) dc min 28.5 (2.2)

New Delhi Max 36.3 (2.7) dc min 27.4 (1.1)

Chennai

Max 35.3 (0.7) dc min 27.3 (1.7)

Mumbai

Max 29.2 (-0.4) dc min 24.0 (-1. (PTI)