Rainfall forecast for next 24 hrs

Pune: Rainfall forecast for next 24 hours at:

East : Most places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha+, Jharkhand, Bihar.

North : Most places in east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, many places in west Uttar Pradesh, a few places in Punjab, isolated places in Haryana, east Rajasthan. dry weather in west Rajasthan.

Central : Most places in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, many places in east Madhya Pradesh, a few places in west Madhya Pradesh.

Peninsula : Most places in Konkan & Goa, coastal Karnataka, north interior Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, Kerala, many places in Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, a few places in Gujarat Region, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, isolated places in Saurashtra & Kutch, Tamil Nadu.

Islands : Many places in Lakshadweep. a few places in Andaman & Nicobar.

Kolkata Max 34.8 (2.4) dc min 27.5 (1.1) New Delhi Max 32.5 (-0.9) dc min 26.5 (0.0) Chennai Max 33.1 (-1.2) dc min 25.4 (0.0) Mumbai Max 28.5 (-1.0) dc min 24.0 (-0.9) (PTI)