Rainfall forecast for next 24 hrs

Pune: Rainfall forecast for next 24hours at:
East : most places: Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; many places: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur,Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand; a few places: Bihar; isolated places: Gangetic West Bengal.
North : many places: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh; a few places: Haryana; isolated places: Jammu & Kashmir, east Rajasthan. dry weather: west Rajasthan.
Central : most places: Vidarbha; many places: east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh; isolated places: west Madhya Pradesh.
Peninsula : most places: Konkan & Goa, Telangana, north interior Karnataka, coastal & south interior Karnataka, Kerala; many places: Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh; a few places: Gujarat, Rayalaseema; isolated places: Tamil Nadu.
Islands : most places: Andaman & Nicobar; many places: Lakshadweep.
Kolkata Max 34.7 (2.3) dc min 27.9 (1.5)
New Delhi Max 35.3 (1.9) dc min 26.8 (0.3)
Chennai
Max 27.8 (-6.5) dc min 25.0 (-0.4)
Mumbai
Max 30.2 (0.7) dc min 25.8 (0.9) (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Your child can also be a victim of mental health issue!
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTION 12tH –– 18TH AUGUST 2018
Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner Rolls Royce for 21st birthday
Ekta Kapoor and Ayesha Shroff debate nepotism
Very excited about NTR biopic, says Vidya Balan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper