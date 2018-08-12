Rainfall forecast for next 24 hrs

Share Share 0 Share 0

Pune: Rainfall forecast for next 24hours at:

East : most places: Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; many places: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur,Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand; a few places: Bihar; isolated places: Gangetic West Bengal.

North : many places: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh; a few places: Haryana; isolated places: Jammu & Kashmir, east Rajasthan. dry weather: west Rajasthan.

Central : most places: Vidarbha; many places: east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh; isolated places: west Madhya Pradesh.

Peninsula : most places: Konkan & Goa, Telangana, north interior Karnataka, coastal & south interior Karnataka, Kerala; many places: Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh; a few places: Gujarat, Rayalaseema; isolated places: Tamil Nadu.

Islands : most places: Andaman & Nicobar; many places: Lakshadweep.

Kolkata Max 34.7 (2.3) dc min 27.9 (1.5)

New Delhi Max 35.3 (1.9) dc min 26.8 (0.3)

Chennai

Max 27.8 (-6.5) dc min 25.0 (-0.4)

Mumbai

Max 30.2 (0.7) dc min 25.8 (0.9) (PTI)