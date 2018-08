Share Share 0 Share 0

Pune: Rainfall forecast for next 24 hours at:

East: most places: Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar; many places: Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand; a few places: Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Odisha.

North : many places: east Uttar Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh; a few places: Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan.; isolated places: Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir.

dry weather: west Rajasthan.

Central : many places: Madhya Pradesh; a few places: Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh.

Peninsula : most places: Konkan & Goa, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka; many places: Tamil Nadu, north interior Karnataka; a few places: Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala; isolated places: Marathwada, Telangana.

Islands: most places: Andaman & Nicobar; many places: Lakshadweep..

—— Kolkata

Max 33.9 (1.8) dc min 27.6 (1.5) New Delhi

Max 35.1 (1.2) dc min 28.0 (1.8) Chennai

Max 37.0 (2.4) dc min 24.2 (-1.3) Mumbai

Max 30.6 (0.9) dc min 25.0 (0.3) (PTI)