Raina vows to achieve aim of CM from BJP

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K BJP adopted its political resolution after lengthy and threadbare discussions in its State Working Committee meeting held here on Sunday. Party also held detailed deliberations on the organisational and policy matters on 2nd and concluding day of meeting conducted in Shaheed Anil Parihar Sabhagaar at Birpur, Jammu.

The meeting was chaired by BJP State President Ravinder Raina. Union MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, Speaker Dr Nirmal Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sat Sharma, MLC Ashok Khajuria and Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta also shared the stage.

State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul, State General Secretaries Dr Narinder Singh, Yudhvir Sethi, Sunil Sharma along with BJP MLAs, MLCs, all state office-bearers, Morcha State Presidents, District Presidents, State Working Committee Members, Chairmen of Committees and party senior leaders also attended the meeting.

Ravinder Raina, in his presidential address, attacked Kashmir-centric political parties like NC, PDP including Congress who left no stone unturned to fail local elections in the State and then came out begging for Assembly elections as they really never want to empower common man as well as ground activist but only wish to limit power to their own families.

Raina said that these Parliamentary elections have shown clearly that we are already winning more than 35 Assembly seats in J&K, while securing 17 lakh votes which are more than the total votes secured by all other major political parties together. He said that the people voted for development and we thank the voters from our state as well for their precious contribution. He said that we have to achieve the aim of Chief Minister from BJP to respect sacrifices made by our predecessors.

Dr Jitendra Singh said , “We must not take rest after this grand win, we must rise above this and make good analysis of our policies and findings and ensure their implementation.” He said that these elections have been contested by the masses themselves built upon the trust on Modi’s works. He said that BJP journey from 2014 to 2019 reflects as the ‘Journey from Hope to Trust’ and forms the crux of BJP’s Political Resolution tabled today.

Ashok Kaul, deliberated threadbare on ‘Sangathan Parv’ taken up by party on the National level. He laid emphasis on the membership drive of the party which has to be undertaken on the National, State, District as well as Block levels.

Dr Nirmal Singh, in the concluding session of meeting, took dig at the opposition parties for propagating myths about issues like 35-A, 370 and advocated that debates be held on the topic.

Sunil Sharma read the draft of political resolution before all the BJP leaders present in the meeting. Sat Sharma seconded the resolution and gave insight on the resolution read in meeting.

Rajni Sethi elaborated on the issues enlisted in the draft, after which the detailed discussions on the draft were held and amendments were sought.

Dr Jitendra Singh summed up the resolution by making concluding remarks. District Presidents and Morcha State Presidents presented reports on the organizational works allotted by party.

Earlier, the welcome speech was given by Samba District President, Jangbir Singh. Dr Pardeep Mahotra sang the organisational song and Vande Mataram was sung by Dr Suresh Ajay Magotra. Yudhvir Sethi paid homage to the BJP workers and security personnel, who lost their lives during last months. Tilak Raj Gupta read out the proceedings of last working committee meeting.

Dr Narinder Singh conducted the stage proceedings.