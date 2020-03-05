Raina, senior leaders call on Nadda; discuss current political situation of J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K BJP senior leaders led by its President Ravinder Raina met BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and discussed current political situation of J&K and BJP’s organisational activities. MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul and J&K BJP General Secretary Sunil Sharma also accompanied Raina.

BJP leaders discussed the political, security and organisational matters of J&K at length with party’s president. They apprised the National President of various developments going on in J&K, particularly in previously neglected areas and put forth various action plans for development of the region. They threw special stress on all the ongoing projects with enhances pace.

Discussions regarding revisit of Central Ministers to J&K Union Territory (UT) were also held in the meeting and it was emphasised that many concrete and fruitful steps were taken in the past visit by Union Ministers regarding development projects in the region. It was also decided that senior leaders from J&K BJP will also plan their exhaustive visits to all areas of J&K on the pattern of Back to village programme soon to increase party interaction with masses for knowing their issues besides planning for better development of the region.

BJP leaders discussed matters related to the Panchayat, BDC and other public institutions of J&K with National party President. They also discussed the Union Budget and extended gratitude to Central leadership for liberal funding of nearly Rs 32,000 crore for development of newly carved UT of J&K.

Ravinder Raina also extended a invitation to National President J P Nadda to visit J&K UT. J P Nadda accepted the invitation and assured BJP leadership that he will visit J&K soon.