Raina reviews ongoing membership campaign

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP State President, Ravinder Raina on Saturday reviewed progress of party’s ongoing membership campaign in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP State unit conducted a meeting of its senior party leaders comprising MLCs, former MLAs, Morcha State Presidents, District Presidents, District Prabharis, District General Secretaries, District Membership Incharges and Co-Incharges, at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar. The meeting was chaired by Ravinder Raina, who was also accompanied by the State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and State Incharge Membership campaign, Jugal Dogra.

Raina, while addressing the meeting, talked at length about the ‘Sangathan Parv’ and said, “Presently, we are heading towards finishing line of phase-1st i.e., ‘membership campaign'”. He expressed satisfaction over the manner in which the party leaders worked hard for increasing membership base of the party in J&K. He further said that all great souls will celebrate October 31 in heaven, when, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, the ground implementation of abrogation of Article 370, will be made, marking rise of a new dawn in the region. He further added that the day has been achieved only due to every single vote casted by the people, which is outcome of the dedicated work rendered by every single ground level party worker. Raina prompted party activists to work with more dedication in remaining days of the membership campaign.

Ashok Kaul, in his address, sought details of the progress of membership campaign, from various districts and Morchas representatives. He reviewed the ongoing campaign progress and discussed all issues threadbare with the senior leaders. Asking them to reach every locality and community within their jurisdiction, he said that now, people are more eager to connect with the party due to decisive steps taken by Modi Government.

State General Secretary Dr Narinder Singh, former Minister Priya Sethi, State Vice-Presidents Parmod Kapahi, Arun Gupta, Rajeev Charak, Narain Singh, Ghulam Ali Khatana, MLC Girdhari Lal Raina, State Secretaries Rajinder Sharma, Sanjay Baru, Arvind Gupta, Parduman Singh, Ajay Pargal, Jugal Kishore Gupta, Veenu Khanna, Munish Sharma, Varinderjit Singh, Advocate R S Pathania, Dr Tahir Choudhary, Prabhat Singh Jamwal, Tilak Raj Gupta, Dr Pardeep Mahotra, Suraj Singh, Jaidev Rajwal, Rakesh Mahajan, Prem Gupta, Naresh Singh, Arun Chibber, Jagdish Bhagat and Rajinder Singh Chib also participated in the meeting.