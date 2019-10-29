Raina felicitates BDC Chairman

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP State President Ravinder Raina felicitated Khaliq Firdos, newly elected BDC Chairman from Qila Darhal block of Nowshera constituency along with his supporters at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar.

Raina, while speaking on the occasion, said that BDC elections have paved way for unhindered development of the region. This is the ultimate success of democracy that has flourished today in rural areas of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, he added.

Raina said that now onwards, the local administrative issues will largely be addressed easily by local representatives, thereby bridging the gap between masses and administrative services. He emphasized upon the role of elected BDCs in deliverance of Good Governance at door-step of rural masses and prompted the elected Chairman to pay heed to calls of masses.

Others present on the occasion included BJP Lam Mandal President Vickey Sharma, Capt Satpal Choudhury Sarpanch Laroka, Capt Jasbir Singh Sarpanch Rajpur Bhata, Kuldeep Singh Sarpanch Rajpur Kamila, Iqlak Ahmed Nakshbandi, Toeib Choudhary, Haji Shabir, Farooq Choudhary, Kali Panch, Rajesh Kumar, Harbaksh Singh Panch and Mohammad Younis Naib Sarpanch.