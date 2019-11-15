Raina declares open State Wrestling Championship

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Former MLA and president State BJP, Ravinder Raina on Thursday declared open the 25th Men and 11th Women Senior J&K Wrestling Championship, organised by the J&K Wrestling Association, at Gymnasium Hall on the campus, here.

Director Sports and Physical Education, Dr Daud Iqbal Baba and President Bajrangi Akhara, here, Pardeep Sharma were Guests of Honour.

Earlier, President of the Association and SSP with J&K Police, Dushyant Sharma welcomed the distinguished gathering amidst presentation of report of the event. Later, vote of thanks was presented by General Secretary of the Association, Ajay Vaid.

Among others present were Raju Sharma, Dheeraj Sharma, Jai Bharat, Vijay Pahalwan, Om Parkash, Swaran Lal, Raj Kumar, Ravinder Kumar and Sahil Sharma.

The inaugural day of the competition witnessed opening round of the competition in six weight categories of 75 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 74 kg, 62 kg and 72 kg.