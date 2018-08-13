Rain turns city into a muddy puddle

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Following continuous rain since last night, roads in city and in the outskirts have turned into pools due to the poor drainage system and slackness of concerned officials.

The rainfall has exposed the tall claims of Jammu Municipal Corporation as many areas in the city and outskirts had to face severe problem of water logging.

The downpour has thrown normal life out of gear in the outskirts of the city and at the same time exposed the urgent need for an integrated sewerage system. With the rain damaging most of the roads in the area, water logging has become a common feature even in the newly constructed colonies.

Even though the water recedes gradually after the rain stops, the garbage and mud left by it on the roads continue to remain for a long time causing inconvenience to people.

The problem of water logging arises every year and the concerned authorities do nothing except giving hollow assurances.

The downpour which has been continuing since last night, has thrown normal life completely out of gear in Marble Market, the whole area and major crossings were inundated in water. The rain shower has exposed JMC’s preparedness in dealing with the situation. One can easily see the knee-deep water that has accumulated in the area due to which it becomes difficult to move out. There is a school here and children had to suffer due to the negligence of the authorities.

The commuters, two-wheeler riders and motorists struggle hard to find their way from these inundated lanes and roads which present an awful scene of water logging.

I wonder why the authorities cannot make proper arrangements so that people can enjoy rain rather than feeling

helpless and irritated.

D.P Singh (Raju),

Jammu.