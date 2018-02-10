Rain, snowfall likely to occur in Kashmir in next few days

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Rain or snowfall is likely to occur over the next few days in Kashmir Valley, an official of Meteorological Department said today.

While there are chances of rain or snow at isolated places in the valley today, there is likelihood of fairly widespread rain or snowfall in the state tomorrow, he said.

The state may witness scattered to widespread rain or snowfall on February 12, the official said.

He said owing to a cloudy sky, the minimum temperature at most places in the valley rose last night, providing some relief from the cold conditions to the residents, while the minimum temperature dropped in Ladakh region.

Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir – recorded an increase of 3.5 degrees Celsius last night and the mercury at a low of zero degrees Celsius, the official said.

He said Qazigund the gateway town of the valley – in south Kashmir registered a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

The official said the night temperature in Kokernag, in south Kashmir, settled at a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara town in north recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam – the south Kashmir health resort which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra – recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius last night, while the mercury at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg was the only place in the valley where the night temperature dropped last night.

Kargil was the coldest recorded place in the state as the mercury there settled at a low of minus 16 degrees Celsius, the official said.

He said the night temperature in the nearby Leh town settled at a low of minus 12.3 degrees Celsius last night.

PTI