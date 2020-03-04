Rain, snow expected from March 5 to 7

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Earth Science, India Meteorology Centre, Srinagar moderate rain and snow is expected in Jammu Kashmir and scattered places of Ladakh region from March 5 to 7.

The statement stated that light rain and snow would commences at a few places of Kashmir Division on March 5, morning and thereafter in intensity and distribution with its main activity on March 6 and 7. The statement further reads that there is possibility of thunderstorm, hail and gusty winds at 30 to 40 K.M.PH in the plains of Jammu Division and few places of Kashmir Division during the period.