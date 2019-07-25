Rain brings relief from hot, humid weather in Jammu

state times news

Jammu: Rains in large parts of Jammu and a heavily overcast sky in Kashmir on Wednesday evening brought relief to the residents from hot and humid weather conditions.

The Meteorological Department has also issued a ‘yellow’ weather warning for rain or thundershowers over Jammu and Kashmir divisions for the next three days.

The weather department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause “damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.”

Yellow, the least dangerous out of the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days that could affect the public.

The maximum temperature in Jammu was 36.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the weather department said.

The humidity levels in the city oscillated between 81 per cent and 69 per cent.

Srinagar recorded a high of 33.6 degrees Celsius — 4.1 notches above normal, the weatherman said.

The relative humidity in the city was 71 per cent in the morning and 47 per cent in the evening.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded 20.6 mm of rainfall during the day with a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius.

Leh recorded a high of 31.3 degrees Celsius.