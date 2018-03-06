Railway Magistrate gives landmark judgement

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a significant judgement Railway Magistrate Jammu, Yahaya Firdous on Monday held that the magistrate has the power to drop proceedings in the summons case instituted other than on police report despite having no such provision in Criminal Procedure Code.

This judgement shall have far-reaching consequences in trial courts where the common and poor litigant is unable to approach the High Court under Section 561-A more particularly in the courts situated out of Jammu.

The judge while dealing with the complaint under Section 500 RPC titled Babita Rana versus Shankar Singh, allowed the application of the accused for dropping of proceedings and with reference to the law laid down by various high courts and the apex court, dropped the proceedings against the accused.