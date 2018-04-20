Rail blockade at Chengail on Kathua rape case

Howrah (WB): A large number of people today blocked Chengail railway station, about 30 km from here, demanding justice to the victim of the Kathua rape case.
The blockade began at about 7.30 am and has been continuing disrupting train services, railway sources said.
South eastern railway officials have been persuading the agitators to lift the blockade.
Meanwhile, a road blockade on the same demand on the National highway-6 near Nimdihi was also put up at about 6 am.
After police intervention the blockade was lifted, the police said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Pak singer Meesha Shafi accuses Ali Zafar of sexual harassment
It’s terrible to even talk about it: Bachchan on Kathua
Shoot of ‘Kalank’ begins
Stroke patients not receiving life-saving treatment at Kashmir hospitals: DAK
Priyanka returns to Bollywood with Salman’s ‘Bharat’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper