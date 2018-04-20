Rail blockade at Chengail on Kathua rape case

Share Share 0 Share 0

Howrah (WB): A large number of people today blocked Chengail railway station, about 30 km from here, demanding justice to the victim of the Kathua rape case.

The blockade began at about 7.30 am and has been continuing disrupting train services, railway sources said.

South eastern railway officials have been persuading the agitators to lift the blockade.

Meanwhile, a road blockade on the same demand on the National highway-6 near Nimdihi was also put up at about 6 am.

After police intervention the blockade was lifted, the police said. (PTI)