Rahul’s ambivalence part of deliberate strategy

Sunil Gatade

Rahul Gandhi appears to be falling back on the 2003-4 strategy when Sonia had embarked on the experiment of forging alliances with like-minded parties to oust the Vajpayee-led NDA from power. Regional parties also realise that the battle ahead is one of survival for them too and not just the Congress.

Ambivalence is the key. When the stakes are high, it is better to keep everybody guessing about your next move. And more so, when a rival like Narendra Modi is there, ably assisted by Amit Shah, ever ready to checkmate your next move and disrupt your supply lines from possible friends and allies.

That, in a way, sums up the Congress strategy on the issue of leadership in the next Lok Sabha poll which will be a make-or-break affair for the grand old party passing through one of its worst patches since Independence.

The assertion of Rahul Gandhi’s party that it has decided against projecting any leader as the prime-ministerial candidate is aimed at confusing the BJP on the one hand and dangling the carrot before the regional parties to work hard for the common cause if they want the coveted reward on the other.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s remark in the matter is not just an off-the-cuff affair but a clearly thought-out and shrewd strategy of the Congress to up the political sensex ahead of the 2019 battle.

It is clear to the Congress that the idea of a ‘grand alliance’ has failed to take off after the photo-op in Bangalore at the swearing-in of the new Karnataka Chief Minister some three months back. It has realised that the idea envisaging one-to-one contests against the BJP in the 543 Lok Sabha seats is not only unworkable but also goes against the interests of the party. In a way, the idea mooted by the likes of Mamata Banerjee is meant to force the Congress to contest the minimum number of seats to allow the regional partners to extend their footprint. Electoral politics is not a social service for the uplift of the politically downtrodden and the laggard.

Some people say that politics is the ultimate form of lying. It is not ‘lies, damned lies and statistics’ as is said, but ‘lies, damned lies and politics’ goes the argument. So, the Congress knows all types of arguments would be put forward to fetter it in an opposition alliance and hence it has gone on a counter-offensive of sorts. It is telling everyone who is anyone in the anti-Modi camp that the prized post is up for the grabs if they make the extra effort.

This suits the likes of Sharad Pawar, who has missed the prime-ministerial bus and does not have much time in active politics as he would be 80 within two years. It is also intended to mellow down Mamata and Mayawati as also send the right signal to Chandrababu Naidu, who was the kingmaker in the NDA-1.

“Who had imagined that Manmohan Singh would be the Prime Minister before May 2004,” remarked Pawar recently, thereby indicating that the Congress is on the right track for not picking up a PM candidate.

The Congress’ change of tack is significant given the fact that only a few months back, during the campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly poll, party chief Rahul Gandhi had himself expressed his interest to become Prime Minister if the Congress or a coalition led by the party won next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

“That depends on how the Congress performs…if it emerges as the biggest party – yes,” Gandhi had said, replying to a question whether he would become the PM. When asked what in case it was an alliance, he had said: “…if the Congress is the biggest party, then yes.”

The statement was not taken kindly by friendly parties, with some making it immediately known that no decision had been taken on the leadership issue. Now Rahul has understood that discretion is better part of valour.

Rahul, often dubbed the ‘angry young man’, is now saying that after becoming Congress President, he is learning patience from his mother Sonia Gandhi. He is now taking a leaf out of her book on the issue of coalitions.

Rahul appears to be falling back on the 2003-4 strategy of the grand old party to come one up on Modi-Shah in the 2019 poll. At that time, Sonia had embarked on the experiment of forging alliances with like-minded parties to oust the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA from power. Rahul is now using it to also checkmate ambitious regional leaders by insisting that the issue of leadership is a stage-two decision which would arise only after the Lok Sabha poll if the situation remained favourable for the opposition alliance.

The Congress does not want to fall into the BJP trap which is seeking to turn the 2019 tussle into a sort of US presidential type of race between Modi and Rahul. In the last Lok Sabha poll, the Modi wave had made mincemeat of the Congress which got the lowest ever seats of 44 in the 543-member House. At that time, Rahul was the “face” of the Congress, having been made party vice-president in January 2013 to lead it in the poll.

Much water has flown in the Ganga-Yamuna since then and the ‘strong leader’ theme of the BJP is slowly coming unstuck. At such a juncture, the “Modi-against-who?” scenario could further confuse the ruling party as it is not part of its electoral script. Rahul and the Congress are the only favourite punching bags for both the Prime Minister and the BJP chief.

During the UPA days when the going was good for the Congress, Rahul Gandhi had given the impression that he was a ‘young man in a hurry’ and not exactly impressed by alliances and coalitions. The Congress debacles in the 2014 poll and a series of state elections has made him realise that the 2019 poll is one of the survival of the grand old party and which must be won at all cost. That is why the new chant: ‘Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of the party’.

Regional parties also realise that the battle ahead is one of survival for them too and not just the Congress.