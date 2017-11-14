Rahul visits villages for recreation: BJP Kisan Morcha

New Delhi: BJP Kisan Morcha president Virendra Singh today attacked Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, saying he was “anti-farmer” and often visited villages for “recreation”.

Rejecting Gandhi’s assertion that the BJP and its leaders were “anti-farmer”, Singh said that under the BJP government, budget for agriculture and rural development was raised to over 42 per cent of total allocations.

“Rahul Gandhi is ancestrally anti-farmer. What will he (Rahul) talk about farmers and farming as he cannot tell the difference between plants of jowar and bajra,” Singh said at a press conference.

“After the end of Parliament sessions or otherwise, we go back to villages, while Rahul Gandhi goes there for recreation,” he said.

Citing examples of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, Singh accused the Congress of “repressing and hurting” the pride of the poll-bound Gujarat.

Singh said that a team comprising about 50 office-bearers and activists of the BJP Kisan Morcha will visit Gujarat from November 20 to expose the “baseless” talks of Rahul Gandhi against the BJP over the farmers’ issues.

He also said that the BJP Kisan Morcha was running a campaign to encourage farmers not to burn paddy stubble as it not only caused air pollution but also reduced nutrients in the fields. (PTI)