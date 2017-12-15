Rahul right choice?

Dear Editor,

The Congress has again committed a mistake by elevating Rahul Gandhi as Party President. The party’s image can’t improve unless a mature leader with a clean image and vast political experience handles the key post with keen interest and full devotion. Surprisingly, no person from inside or outside the party advises Sonia Gandhi regarding this hard fact or she herself may be reluctant to rise above vested family interests. Many senior and experienced leaders are in the party, like Dr Manmohan Singh. By delivering immature speeches and by his childish actions, Rahul is only ruining the prospects of the party. No doubt, people are getting fed up with the BJP and its policies, but have no credible alternative.

Puneet Mehta,

Via-e-mail