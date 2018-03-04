Rahul needs time to grow: Farooq

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Batting for Congress President, National Conference President and sitting Member Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said Rahul Gandhi needs time to grow in the organisation.

“He has just become President of the party. I don’t think it’s his defeat (drubbing in Tripura and Nagaland elections). Give him some time to grow in the organisation. Elections come and go.”

Dr Abdullah was commenting on election results from North Eastern states of Tripura,Meghalaya,Nagaland after attending a programme in the Chamber House here in Jammu.

In response to a pointed query whether National Conference would continue to remain alliance partner of Congress, or switch sides, Dr Abdullah responded in a philosophical way. “Woh admi hi kya jo hawa ke saath badal jayee”. In the same vein he added, ‘Rolling stones never gain any mass” clearly hinting NC would continue to stay put in the UPA.

When asked if Congress party can still revive itself after facing drubbing at the husting, Dr Abdullah said any party stands chance of revival if it decides to work for the betterment of common masses and work for their welfare/development.

Commenting on Pakistan and prevailing situation in Kashmir, Dr Abdullah said the situation is worrisome not only in the Valley but across the State of Jammu and Kashmir. He said an attempt is being made to divide the people in the name of religion.

“It’s a huge challenge for all of us to stay united and work for restoration of peace in the State”, he said and advocated dialogue between India and Pakistan to end the hostilities along the Line of Control and International Border.