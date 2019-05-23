Rahul leading by over 10,000 votes in Wayanad

Thiruvanathapuram: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad constituency in Kerala by 10,910 votes against CPI’s C P Suneer, according to the Election Commission. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
Over 2 lakh ‘Game of Thrones’ fans sign petition to remake final season with ‘competent makers’
Didn’t want to miss opportunity of working with Irrfan: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to feature in ‘Housefull 4’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper