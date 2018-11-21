Rahul Gandhi’s allegations are baseless

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Once again the Rafael deal issues took a new turn after the statement of Dassault Aviation that there is no wrong-doing in the contract while the Congress is dismissing his claims as “manufactured lies”.

Why is the Congress still not ready to admit the reality? As it always alleged that Prime Minister Nerandra put 30,000 crore in Ambani’s pocket. Although Rahul Gandhi has been accusing the government for several months, but is yet to give strong evidences against PM Modi.

Rahul Gandhi’s all allegations are baseless. He should not bother about such baseless issues again and again, because it reduces the reputation of a well-known party. If he has some serious objections over the deal he should go to the Court and prove that.

F.R Murad,

Udhampur.