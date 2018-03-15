Rahul elected as President CUJTA

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rahul Thakur from the Department of Tourism and Travel Management was elected as President of the Central University Jammu Teachers Association (CUJTA) while Neena Gupta Vij from the English Department was elected as the Vice President.

The General Body Meeting of university teachers was moderated by Dr. Neeta from National Security Studies and five office bearers were elected as an Interim Body to frame the draft constitution of the Association and look into the legal and technical matters pertaining to registration.

G Durga Rao from Public Policy and Policy Administration Department, Amit Tomar from Physics Department and Pawan Kumar from Nano Sciences were elected as General Secretary, Joint Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

The Vice Chancellor of CUJ congratulated all the office bearers and teachers.

Meanwhile, CUJ Teachers’ Association mourned the demise of Stephen Hawking, an eminent scientist who died yesterday.

Teaching community, students and other staff members paid tribute to the deceased scientist by acknowledging his contribution. Rahul Thakur, President CUJTA initiated a discussion on the contribution of Stephen Hawking.

Prof S.K Khosa, Head, Department of Physical and Astronomical Sciences spoke about his contribution to physics in general. Rashid Ali from the Department of Mass Communication remembered him as to how his books changed perceptions of the people about the cosmos.